'Time to turn the lights on' | The Gentlemen's League hosts 'Blackout Conference' to inspire youth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An organization whose organizers work to educate, empower and enrich historically underserved young men held a "Blackout" during the weekend for these young men in grades 3 through 12.

The Gentlemen's League held their "Blackout Conference" as part of the event on Saturday at the Grizzlies Prep Charter School. The term "B.L.A.C.K.O.U.T." was used as an acronym for "Building Leadership And Cultivating Knowledge to Overcome, Understand and Train.'

At the conference, prominent male educators of color across Memphis talked about topics including "How to turn struggles into success" and "How to become the man of their dreams."

"I think oftentimes young Black boys, boys of color are told what they cannot do, what they can't amount to — that they won't be successful," Gentlemen's League founder Dr. Archie Moss Jr. said. "Blackout means lights off, but it's time to turn the lights on. It's time to make sure we're pouring into young men, so that they can shine and not allow any person — any individual — to dim their light."

The conference also featured some of Memphis' living legends, such as the "Memphis 13," a group of African American students who integrated the Memphis schools in 1961.