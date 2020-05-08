Tire shop fire shuts down Memphis intersection

There are traffic delays in the area of Lamar & Democrat while MFD battles a fire at a business.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have to travel in the area of Lamar and Democrat Wednesday morning, you should take an alternate route.

The Memphis Fire Department has lanes of traffic blocked at Lamar and Democrat while firefighters continue to battle a fire at 24 Hour Tire Shop at 3528 Lamar. There are a lot of fire trucks as well as large fire hose lines across Lamar.

A hot spot flared up again at the 24 HR Tire Shop. One lane of Lamar is now open. Firefighters tell me the damage is worse than it looks. Roof collapsed in pic.twitter.com/ZGK2BhoCFK — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) August 5, 2020

Fire crews responded to the scene around 2 a.m. According to Lt. Wayne Cooke, the blaze was so big, it took fire crews two hours just to contain the fire.

The roof has collapsed and there is significant damage. Adjacent buildings were also damaged but, those buildings are vacant.

Two firefighters were injured. One had a wrist injury, the other suffered heat exhaustion. Both were treated on the scene.