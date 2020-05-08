Tire shop fire shuts down Memphis intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have to travel in the area of Lamar and Democrat Wednesday morning, you should take an alternate route.
The Memphis Fire Department has lanes of traffic blocked at Lamar and Democrat while firefighters continue to battle a fire at 24 Hour Tire Shop at 3528 Lamar. There are a lot of fire trucks as well as large fire hose lines across Lamar.
Fire crews responded to the scene around 2 a.m. According to Lt. Wayne Cooke, the blaze was so big, it took fire crews two hours just to contain the fire.
The roof has collapsed and there is significant damage. Adjacent buildings were also damaged but, those buildings are vacant.
Two firefighters were injured. One had a wrist injury, the other suffered heat exhaustion. Both were treated on the scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation