Here's how a new company is ridding the city of tire blight

Memphis Tire Recyclers LLC. said it hopes that its business operates as a problem solver to illegal dumping and blight in the city.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tire blight and illegal dumping is a known issue in Shelby County, but one new business is now happy to be the only offers service tire shredding and recycling facility in the Bluff.

Memphis Tire Recyclers LLC is now up and running. The business will host a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Tuesday, July 26 at 3 p.m.at 1566 Havana St.

The company said it specializes in scrap tire collection, making tired recyclable to create fuel and aggregate.