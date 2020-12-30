TN and MS health leaders provide updates to statewide COVID-19 vaccination plans

TN updates priority list, and MS announces 18 drive-thru vaccination sites starting next week for health care workers.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Wednesday, new updates emerged in the COVID-19 vaccination plans in two Mid-South states: Tennessee and Mississippi.

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in days ahead, the state will launch tools updating what vaccine priority phase in different counties.

There will also soon be a eligibility tool to notify groups when their priority is eligible for a vaccine.

Most TN counties are expected to do vaccines by appointment, depending on supply and demand of incoming doses.

Click here, for more information about the updates in Tennessee's vaccine process.

The Tennessee Department of Health has updated the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and its phased approach to administering COVID-19 vaccines to Tennesseans. Learn more: https://t.co/Vy01vOX1k5 #iGotMyShotTN pic.twitter.com/yWSgBWSxpj — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 30, 2020

In Mississippi, state health experts announced starting n e xt week, 18 drive-thru locations will offer vaccines to health care workers, including in North Mississippi locations of DeSoto, Lee, Panola and Lafayette counties.

The sites will provide the vaccine doses at two different days during the week, with 210 appointment slots available at each location across the Magnolia State.

As of Wednesday, Mississippi had received around 120,000 doses and administered more than 17,000 doses.

More from @msdh: nurses and National Guard will assist in the vaccinations at those sites starting next week. Those with MSDH said 17410 vaccine doses administered so far in MS, out of 120,000 doses distributed so far in Mississippi. More data will be released online later today. — Brad Broders (@Local24Brad) December 30, 2020

For more information on the drive-thru vaccine locations, appointments and additional information, click here.

COVID vaccine drive-thru appointments now available through MSDH/National Guard/UMC partnership for Healthcare Professionalshttps://t.co/sntredhuOY pic.twitter.com/uR4y3TmBD1 — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) December 30, 2020