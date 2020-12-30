TN and MS health leaders provide updates to statewide COVID-19 vaccination plans

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Wednesday, new updates emerged in the COVID-19 vaccination plans in two Mid-South states: Tennessee and Mississippi.
Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in days ahead, the state will launch tools updating what vaccine priority phase in different counties.
There will also soon be a eligibility tool to notify groups when their priority is eligible for a vaccine.
Most TN counties are expected to do vaccines by appointment, depending on supply and demand of incoming doses.
In Mississippi, state health experts announced starting next week, 18 drive-thru locations will offer vaccines to health care workers, including in North Mississippi locations of DeSoto, Lee, Panola and Lafayette counties.
The sites will provide the vaccine doses at two different days during the week, with 210 appointment slots available at each location across the Magnolia State.
As of Wednesday, Mississippi had received around 120,000 doses and administered more than 17,000 doses.
