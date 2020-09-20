TN organization hosts fair to assist Memphis Youth

The Rolling Resource Fair was designed to educate young Memphians about Suicide Prevention Month.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s leading mental health support service stopped through the Bluff City to give back to Memphis youth Saturday.

The TN Voices hosted a Rolling Resource Fair outside of the Youth Build Memphis building in South Memphis.

The group partnered with several other local organizations handing out free backpacks, supplies and mental health resources.

"One in six youths aged 6-17 experience a mental health condition," said Will Voss, Director of Contracts and Corporate Compliance Officer at TN Voices, "We are removing some of the barriers to mental health treatment that exist for Memphis youth including cost, insurance, discrimination, and transportation."