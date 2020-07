Organizers say its an opportunity for the black community to connect with black owned businesses and enjoy local Memphis artists.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local DJ’s joined together with Tennessee State Representative Dominique Frost to host a peace rally for the community Saturday afternoon.

The rally took place at the Superior Cloths Store parking lot in Parkway Village.

Organizers say its an opportunity for the black community to connect with black owned businesses and enjoy local Memphis artists.