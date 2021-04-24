Toddler killed, three women injured in Whitehaven car crash

Memphis Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A toddler was killed and three woman were injured after two vehicles crashed Saturday morning in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police say the crash happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Palmer and Elvis Presley Blvd.

Medics transported a female toddler to the hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.

Three women were also transported the hospital. One is expected to be okay, as the other two are still listed in critical condition.