Tom Lee Park completes 40 percent of construction

The re-design of Tom Lee Park is just about half finished. Memphis River Park hopes to see the park open to the public next summer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With 40 percent of construction completed, Memphis River Parks hopes the re-opening of Tom Lee Park will be next Summer, that is, if there are no interruptions to the park's process.

George Abbott, Director of External Affairs of Memphis River Parks says that the opening date looks to be July 2023, and they hope that Beale Street Music Festival, which usually begins festivities every year in May, will consider a new location, so they can put the final touches on Tom Lee Park.

Some of Tom Lee Park's new features will be a Visionary Grove, which will be a spot to enjoy the view of the river, a vibrant public space for downtown Memphis, Sunset Deck, River Play, which will be the new playground of the park, and even more additional features.