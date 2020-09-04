Tornado causes damage in Poinsett County, Arkansas

A tornado seen on the ground causes damage Wednesday night in Northeast Arkansas.

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — A tornado, caught on camera on the ground Wednesday night, caused damage in Poinsett County, Arkansas.

According to Poinsett County Sheriff, Kevin Molder, about 30 homes were damaged, most of those in the town of Harrisburg.

Local 24 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist John Bryant was tracking the storm as it moved through Poinsett County, south of Jonesboro, heading toward Shelby County. The storm weakened as it made its way into Shelby County.

This is the second tornado to hit Northeast Arkansas in less than two weeks.