Champion's Pharmacy and Herbs supports Mississippians affected by recent tornadoes

The local Whitehaven pharmacy is collecting non-perishable items, canned goods, and toiletries and supplies to lend a helping hand to those who lost everything.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Champion's Pharmacy and Herb Store is providing support to Mississippians affected by last weeks tornadoes.

At least 25 people were killed and several homes were left destroyed after tornadoes ripped through Mississippi Friday, March 24.

The local Whitehaven pharmacy is collecting non-perishable items, canned goods, and toiletries and supplies to lend a helping hand to those who lost everything.

"We are a business and a family of compassion," Dr. Carol Champion said. "And it is very important, especially during times of need, that we step up and we're able to give. Compassion is what we're about and love."

Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 pm. at the pharmacy located at 2369 Elvis Presley Blvd until Saturday, March 31.

Dr. Carol Champion said the donation effort continues her late father's lasting legacy of giving.

Dr. Charles Champion was a staple in the community for many years before he died in January. He is remembered as the first Black man to work as a pharmacist in a Memphis hospital.

Dr. Carol Champion now manages her father's pharmacy.