Cordova Town Hall scheduled and residents asked to attend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A question-and-answer style Cordova Town Hall meeting hosted by Councilwoman Rhonda Logan and Representative Antonio Parkinson will take place Thursday, July 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Colonial Country Club Ballroom.
Cordova residents and business owners i9n the area are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts and concerns, Logan and Parkinson said.
According to Crichton, City officials representing Public Works, Housing and Community Development, Planning Department, Memphis Police Department, TDOT state officials, Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security, and the Tennessee Housing Development Agency will be present at the town hall.