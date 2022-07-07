Cordova Town Hall scheduled and residents asked to attend

Cordova residents will be able to share concerns with various city officials.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A question-and-answer style Cordova Town Hall meeting hosted by Councilwoman Rhonda Logan and Representative Antonio Parkinson will take place Thursday, July 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Colonial Country Club Ballroom.

Cordova residents and business owners i9n the area are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts and concerns, Logan and Parkinson said.