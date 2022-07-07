x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Cordova Town Hall scheduled and residents asked to attend

Cordova residents will be able to share concerns with various city officials.
Residents Pack Cordova Town Hall Meeting_20160715023701

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A question-and-answer style Cordova Town Hall meeting hosted by Councilwoman Rhonda Logan and Representative Antonio Parkinson will take place Thursday, July 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Colonial Country Club Ballroom.

Cordova residents and business owners i9n the area are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts and concerns, Logan and Parkinson said.

According to Crichton, City officials representing Public Works, Housing and Community Development, Planning Department, Memphis Police Department, TDOT state officials, Dept. of Safety and Homeland Security, and the Tennessee Housing Development Agency will be present at the town hall.

RELATED: Large apartment fire at Trinity Lakes Apartments in Cordova takes out 10 units

RELATED: Kennedy Chandler signs 4-year, $7.1M rookie contract with Grizzlies

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Opinion | Can Mississippi really help women with unwanted pregnancies? | Otis Sanford