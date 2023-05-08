Town hall focused on gun reform and safety to be hosted by state rep. Antonio Parkinson

The event is free and will take place at the Breath of Life Christian Center at 3795 Frayser Raleigh Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Issues including crime, safety, mental health and gun reform are going to be at the forefront of a discussion in Memphis held by state representative Antonio Parkinson on Tuesday.

Organizers behind the event hope to give citizens an opportunity to share their thoughts on the current state of gun reform both in the city of Memphis and beyond.

"I believe it is essential that we take steps now to make our communities safer," Parkinson said. "This town hall meeting provides us with an opportunity to do just that."

Participants at the event are said to have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback on proposed solutions.

A panel of representatives "decision-makers" is said to be in attendance. Local organizations such as Mothers Demand Action For Gun Sense In America (MDA) and Everytown For Gun Safety (EGS) have been invited to the meeting in order to offer perspectives on how best to address gun reform in Memphis and across the state.

"At what point do we say, enough is enough?" Parkinson said. "How many more times are we going to hear an offering of thoughts and prayers from politicians who have the power to make a difference but choose to turn a blind eye to the issues at hand?"