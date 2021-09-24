Town of Collierville to host community prayer vigil Friday at 3PM

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Town of Collierville is holding a community prayer vigil Friday afternoon to pray for those affected by the deadly shooting at the Kroger there.
The vigil will be held at 3:00 p.m. outside of the Collierville Town hall at 500 Poplar View Parkway.
“We welcome everyone of all faiths to join us as we pray for all those affected by yesterday’s tragedy,” officials said in a post to social media.
RELATED: “My heart absolutely breaks” | ICU nurse who was inside Collierville Kroger at time of shooting recounts what happened
RELATED: "I was so scared I couldn't even run” | Kroger worker recalls her first thoughts when she realized someone was shooting inside the store
RELATED: Kroger shooting victim identified