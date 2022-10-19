Toys-R-Us now available in Macy's store location with week long event

After filing bankruptcy and closing all its stores worldwide from 2017 to 2021, Toys R Us has made a comeback just in time for the holiday season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Toys R Us said it is hosting an in-store event week to celebrate its return, which began October 15 and ends October 23. The toy brand will now be available in Macy's store locations.

Customers in Memphis can visit Wolfchase Galleria or Oak Court Mall to participate in the week long event and to find Toy-R-Us brand toys.

Each day of the event week, children can visit a Macy's store location and complete a different activity. Customers are not required to make purchases to participate in the activities.

On Wednesday, Oct.19, children can make rainbow loom bracelets.

Thursday, Oct. 20, kids cab participate in Play-Doh giveaways and play with new play-doh sets.

Toys-R-S said Friday will be Pokemon day, and Pokemon activity packs will be available.