HERNANDO, Miss — Separate large crashes involving at least two tractor trailers has I-55 in DeSoto County, Mississippi, significantly backed up Friday.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said as many as eight vehicles may be involved in the crash near East Commerce Street in Hernando.

I-55 South traffic is backed up all the way to the I-240 loop in Memphis, and I-55 North in Hernando is completely blocked off.