An 18-wheeler that flipped Wednesday night caught fire Thursday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 near Watkins in Memphis is closed Thursday morning due to a tractor trailer fire.

According to TDOT, the truck crashed and turned over around 11:40 Wednesday night on I-40 near Watkins. Thursday morning around 7:00, the truck was reported on fire.

40WB CLOSED at Watkins and the 101 connector to Millington. Take Austin Peay exit 14 to Jackson, re-enter at Chelsea/Smith exit 2. Can continue on 40 or head to second at #memtraffic https://t.co/EM8ziZ4ktG — Chelsea Chandler (@Local24Chelsea) April 15, 2021

According to TDOT, all lanes are blocked. Take an alternate route. You can take Austin Peay exit 14 to Jackson, then get back on I-40 at Chelsea.