Longtime WDIA employee becomes its first female Program Director

Tracy Bethea has made history as the first woman to become the Program Director for the legendary radio station in Memphis, WDIA.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis radio station WDIA, the first in the country to be programed entirely for African Americans, is making history again – announcing its new Program Director, Tracy Bethea.



Bethea is the first woman to be appointed to the position, and she started at WDIA at just 19 years old.

Longtime on-air host Bobby O'Jay used to hold the position before he passed away in 2022.

O'Jay was officially honored on Union Avenue and 6th Street in July. Council members voted unanimously in May to dedicate Union Avenue, from Riverside Drive to South Main Street, to the former host of WDIA.