Longtime WDIA employee becomes its first female Program Director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis radio station WDIA, the first in the country to be programed entirely for African Americans, is making history again – announcing its new Program Director, Tracy Bethea.
Bethea is the first woman to be appointed to the position, and she started at WDIA at just 19 years old.
Longtime on-air host Bobby O'Jay used to hold the position before he passed away in 2022.
O'Jay was officially honored on Union Avenue and 6th Street in July. Council members voted unanimously in May to dedicate Union Avenue, from Riverside Drive to South Main Street, to the former host of WDIA.
The WDIA DJ and program director worked in radio for more than 40 years, 38 of them right here in Memphis.