Fatal wreck on I-55 northbound near Coldwater.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — DeSoto County deputies are working a fatal wreck on I-55 northbound north of the Coldwater exit.

The interstate is shut down and traffic is backed up.

DESOTO SHERIFF: I-55 northbound north of the Coldwater exit backed up due to fatal accident. Roadway will be shut down. Take alternate route. Drive safely. — DeSoto Co Sheriff (@DCSDsocialmedia) September 22, 2020