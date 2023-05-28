Traffic alert issued by Memphis Police Department after Frayser Boulevard crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have issued a traffic alert at New Allen and Frayser Boulevard after they said a two-car crash took place in the area.
Memphis police said to expect delays and ask drivers in the city to use an alternate route for the time being.
One man was transported to Regional One in critical condition as a result of the crash, but he later died, according to MPD.
One woman has been transported to Baptist East in non-critical condition, according to MPD. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.