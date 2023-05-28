Traffic alert issued by Memphis Police Department after Frayser Boulevard crash

Memphis police said to expect delays and ask drivers in the city to use an alternate route for the time being.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have issued a traffic alert at New Allen and Frayser Boulevard after they said a two-car crash took place in the area.

At 8:54 am, officers responded to a 2-vehicle crash at New Allen & Frayser. A male driver was transported to ROH critical were he succumbed to his injuries & was pronounced deceased. A female driver was transported to Baptist East non-critical. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/IUOByyj4Gm — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 28, 2023

One man was transported to Regional One in critical condition as a result of the crash, but he later died, according to MPD.