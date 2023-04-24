Traffic blocked at Shelby Dr. and Airways and along I-55 after carjacking pursuit, Southaven police say

Traffic is blocked at both Shelby Dr. and Airways and along northbound I-55 in Southaven. A heavy police presence was seen in both locations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A carjacking lead to a police chase Monday evening that blocked traffic with heavy police presence in two separate areas of the Mid-South.

Traffic is blocked at Shelby Dr. and Airways, where ABC24 crews found several Memphis police cars at the intersection along with some crashed private vehicles. There’s another scene on I-55 northbound where MDOT cameras showed a large police presence. MDOT said a crash in the area has blocked four right lanes of the interstate.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that at about 4:30 officers were flagged down on an aggravated assault complaint. They were told that a suspect pointed a gun at a person known to the suspect before driving away in a black Expedition and striking a vehicle.

The suspect then crashed at Shelby Drive and Airways, according to MPD. The suspect then stole a red car at 2205 Shelby Drive and fired shots at an officer, according to MPD. The officer returned fire and hit the suspect, but the suspect was able to drive down into Mississippi, according to MPD. It has not been released where the suspect was hit.

The Southaven Police Department said they were notified that the suspect was last seen traveling south on Airways Boulevard toward Southaven.

***FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*** On Monday, April 24th at 4:51 pm, the Southaven Police Department was notified about a... Posted by Southaven Police Department on Monday, April 24, 2023

Officers found the suspect on Goodman Road and attempted to stop him, but he continued to drive North on I-55, according to Southaven police.

The suspect was stopped just south of Stateline Road by a "tactical vehicle intervention maneuver," according to Southaven police.

Southaven police named the suspect as Demarcus Chambers, who they said has been taken into custody. MPD said he was also taken to Regional One and is in stable condition.