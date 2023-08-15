Train cars derail across Midtown railroad crossing

The train cars were empty, but authorities on scene say it could take hours to clear the derailment.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Midtown Memphis railroad crossing will be blocked for the foreseeable future after three train cars derailed Tuesday morning.

The three flatbed train cars derailed at the railroad crossing near South Cox Street and Central Avenue in Cooper-Young, and the Memphis Fire Department told ABC24 on scene no one was injured.

However, authorities on scene said it will take an undetermined amount of time to get the train cars back on the tracks, and the crossing cleared.