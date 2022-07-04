x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Here's how you can get a free ride and tow instead of drunk driving

AAA members and non-AAA members can receive a free ride and car tow if they are not able to drive safely.
Credit: ABC24 Staff
AAA Spokeswoman Megan Cooper said more people are expected to be on the road than in the sky for the Fourth of July weekend.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many will be out celebrating Independence Day, and for some, alcoholic drinks will be flowing. 

AAA is offering Tow to Go services all day Monday, July 4 until Tuesday July 5 at 6 a.m. 

Using Tow to Go, AAA members and non-AAA members who are under the influence or who are not ok to drive can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 to receive a free ride and tow.

AAA said cars can be towed up to 10 miles away to a safe location.

According to AAA, the Tow to Go service is available to help prevent injuries and death from car accidents. AAA said drivers should always determine a designated driver before celebrating or set up safe transportation.

RELATED: Voter registration deadline is now | Here's how to prepare

RELATED: July 4 holiday travel sees pre-pandemic sized crowds at airports

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

MFD battles large apartment fire in Cordova