Here's how you can get a free ride and tow instead of drunk driving

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many will be out celebrating Independence Day, and for some, alcoholic drinks will be flowing.
AAA is offering Tow to Go services all day Monday, July 4 until Tuesday July 5 at 6 a.m.
Using Tow to Go, AAA members and non-AAA members who are under the influence or who are not ok to drive can call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 to receive a free ride and tow.
AAA said cars can be towed up to 10 miles away to a safe location.
According to AAA, the Tow to Go service is available to help prevent injuries and death from car accidents. AAA said drivers should always determine a designated driver before celebrating or set up safe transportation.