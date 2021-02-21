Travelers relieved Memphis International Airport has reopened after the winter storm caused cancellations

Memphis International Airport is reopened while it waits for the water pressure to return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After more than 1,000 flights canceled, Memphis International Airport reopened after days of it being shut down due to the winter storm. The water pressure has not yet been restored, but the airport wanted to at least get things moving again on Saturday.

Glen Thomas, the director of marketing and strategic communications for Memphis International Airport, said Sunday will be busier as some airlines are still adjusting their schedules. It's recommended you call your airline for updates on when your flight is scheduled.

"We thought it was more important to get the airport up and going and provide some basic amenities and kind of bridge us until when MLGW can repair their water system and we can get things back to normal here," Thomas said.

However, a lack of water pressure means no bathrooms, but the airport has made accommodations. Temporary restroom facilities will be placed outside of B ticketing lobby and on the ramp outside of A and C concourses.

"We still do not have water pressure or water service at the airport," Thomas said. "What we’ve done to help mitigate that, I’m calling it kind of a band-aid fix, we brought in different portable restrooms."

7 a.m. Update: MEM will reopen its passenger terminal at 3 pm today following yesterday’s water pressure related closure.



Temporary restroom facilities will be set up outside of the B ticketing lobby and on the ramp outside of A and C concourses.https://t.co/8QJdMYfw9F pic.twitter.com/JWOttqlHzv — Memphis International Airport (@flymemphis) February 20, 2021

Despite it all, travelers, like Doris Rhodes, are just happy to be heading home.

"We're very fortunate were going to leave on time but were the first flight out though because they’ve been closed all day," Rhodes said.

While much of this was not the fault of the airport, Thomas said they always try to improve in case extreme weather affects travel again.