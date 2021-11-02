Downed trees and powerlines cause disruption and destruction in Memphis

Ice weighed down trees and power lines, causing some to topple over Thursday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The ice storm that swept through the Mid-South Thursday caused destruction and disruption everywhere.

Residents are no stranger to trees toppling over, and they saw it again.

One example was along Forrest Avenue and North Evergreen Street, where a large tree uprooted and fell across the entire roadway, smashing the front end of a truck and causing slight damage to another vehicle parked in front of it.

“It was kind of disbelief at first like, 'Come on. How could this happen right now?'," Ethan Chamberlin said.

Chamberlin, a college student at Rhodes, said he didn't hear a thing when a massive tree came crashing down onto his truck, smashing its windshield and damaging its hood. He had been fast asleep.

A Rhodes College student is not having a good day today. Front end of his red truck is all smashed from a big tree downfall in Midtown.@LocalMemphis coverage continues at 11 a.m. pic.twitter.com/7HOu0v5loy — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) February 11, 2021

It wasn't until his roommates knocked on his door telling him he needed to go outside that he found out what had happened.

"I hope it can be fixed but I don’t know if it’s going to be worth it cost-wise, so I’m not really sure what I’m going to do about it," he said.