Trezevant students hold press conference supporting proposal for new school facilities

Right now in Frayser teens are exercising their civic duty — all in the hopes that their younger schoolmates have a better learning environment for years to come.

Trezevant High School students lead a press conference on Friday morning to talk about a new High School facility. These students are hoping to drum up support from the Shelby County Commission to approve the schools funding.

One student said he just wants better for kids growing up in the area, including his cousin.

"I want him to have things that I don't have in high school," Terrion Taylor said. "I want him to have an updated facility to help him bat. He said he wants to plan on being a pitcher just like how I am, so I want him to have a facility to help him pitch; bat, move, get faster. I just want him to have things I didn't have."

As it stands right now, there is a proposal for $10 million towards the design and early construction of a new high school for Frayser.