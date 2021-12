MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a semi-truck carrying Tyson's chicken crashed into Memphis Taco Shop near East Shelby Drive and Mendenhall Road around 4a.m. Monday.

At 4:07 am, officers responded to a crash at Shelby Drive and Mendenhall. A vehicle struck a building. One person was xported to ROH in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Our crew that was on scene said it looked like the truck swerved off Shelby Drive and drove over the sidewalk before crashing into the restaurant.