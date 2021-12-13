Truck driver delivering a truckload of items to help people in Mayfield, Kentucky

The native Memphian to take a truckload of supplies to Mayfield this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A native Memphian, who is now working in southern Illinois, is gathering a truckload of supplies to take to Mayfield, Kentucky Thursday night.

Last Friday night's tornado completely destroyed much of the town of around 10,000 people.

Truck driver Jeshurun Anderson, who once called the Mayfield area home, was worried when he learned a tornado was headed that way.

"I've got a couple of guys I used to work with there," Anderson said. "They live there in Mayfield and their houses and properties are okay, but we still stay in touch and grew a friendship over the years."

While Anderson only worked there for a few years, this place became close to his heart.

"When you work places like that you often times spend more time with the people you work with than your family, so they've become your family in a way," Anderson said.

He is filling a truck with items, in Ullin, Illinois, and will deliver them to people in need Friday morning.

"Water, food, clothes, medical supplies, things of that nature that are needed," Anderson said.

With Christmas less than two weeks away, he hopes the many children impacted also have something to help lift their spirits.

"They wait all year for it and then for something like this to happen right before to not get what they're expecting it's probably heartbreaking," Anderson said.

Donations can be sent to First Baptist Church in Ullin, Illinois. If you can't donate supplies, you can send a check that will be used to purchase what's needed.

First Baptist Church of Ullin