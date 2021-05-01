Trucking association leader says Memphis bridge reopening will take months

Newton said there is no time frame for the reopening of the Hernando de Soto bridge.

Arkansas Trucking Association President Shannon Newton said short-term and long-term solutions are being discussed to resolve the transportation challenges presented by the closure of the damaged I-40 Mississippi River bridge to Memphis.

During a meeting with federal officials on Thursday (May 20), Newton said there is no time frame for reopening of the Hernando de Soto bridge, which was closed over a week ago after a massive fracture was discovered on one of the steel beams supporting the structure.

When asked when the bridge might reopen, she said, “I feel confident in the answer of months.”