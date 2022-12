It is unclear whether flights are being held because of the security issue, but [passengers should arrive to the airport early.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Security scanners at the Memphis International Airport are down, causing delays.

Transportation Security Admission (TSA) said two of their scanners aren't working, but the airport is working to repair the scanners quickly.

It is unclear whether flights are being held because of the security issue.

TSA is advising passengers to arrive to the airport two hours before their scheduled flight departure.