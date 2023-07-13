TSSAA creates new fines for schools if high school sports fans are unruly

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The TSSAA met Thursday to discuss proposed changes to the organization's bylaws. They were approved, giving the TSSAA more authority to penalize schools whose fans prove to be unruly during games.
The TSSAA will be able to fine schools at least $250 when a fan is ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct during a game. They will also be able to take other punitive measures, such as putting a school on probation for the entire athletic program. They will also be able to issue fines if fans storm the field or court.
The TSSAA also made the deadline for completing sports rules meetings more specific, saying it was the "TSSAA Date of First Contest." They also decided to move the first date of practice and first date of competition for wrestling and girls' wrestling a week earlier, to NFHS Week 17 and NFHS Week 20, starting in the 2024-2025 school year.