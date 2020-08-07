TSSAA Board to make decision Wednesday on fall football schedule with COVID-19 delays

Under current state orders, the high school football season will be delayed. The TSSAA will decide Wednesday how it plans to alter the schedule.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Tennessee Governor Bill Lee extended the state's stay-at-home order to August 29th, it meant the high school football season and other fall sports could not start on time.

On Wednesday morning, the TSSAA Board is expected to make a decision on how it would approach the football season under current orders. There are currently four plans that vary from condensing the regular season and shortening playoffs.

TSSAA said currently fall practices would begin August 30. The first football games would be allowed September 18th about five weeks behind schedule.

“Football, our bylaws do require that everyone play everyone in their region so we need to make sure that happens and then board will decide how much of the regular season do we waive with how much of a post season that we have so we have to find what that balance is," Matthew Gillespie, TSSAA Assistant Executive Director, said.

Gillespie said scheduling football is made more difficult since it is a sport traditionally played once a week. It's only more difficult to plan when COVID-19 can later throw out any plan made Wednesday.

“If we have to again two to three weeks from now scrap everything and now what do we do? We’re now in a worst situation than we were back then," Gillespie said. "I think we’re at a point where we want to do what we can to get them on the field."

In the meantime, a great deal of anxiety lies with players and coaches as they sit and wait to see what, if anything, will become of the fall season.

Whitehaven Football Head Coach Rodney Saulsberry Jr. said he can feel that anxiety building with his players.

“They’ve very eager and the uncertainty is bothersome," he said. "So they’re worried. You can see a little bit of stress. We try to temperate it and try and focus on getting their mental mindset focused on the right things. Control what you can control. You can’t control, obviously no one can control this pandemic."

Saulsberry said he remains optimistic and hopeful that his players will get to play to some degree this fall. Currently, the team would be participating in summer practices and 7v7 matchups but they are still not allowed to start due to COVID-19.

“We miss the game," he said. "We miss the opportunity to get out there and perform and to just give the kids the opportunity to enjoy the game of football, the enjoyment and the release that it gives them from some of the trials and tribulations of every day life."

The TSSAA Board meeting begins at 10 a.m. and can be listened to here.

The board will consider four potential options for the season: