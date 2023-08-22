Tunica County investigators work to identify body found in Mississippi River

Just after 4 p.m. Monday, a member of the United States Coast Guard who was working with a crew on the river called 911 after finding the body in the water.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a body found floating in the Mississippi River Monday.

Investigators said just after 4 p.m. Aug. 21, 2023, a member of the United States Coast Guard who was working with a crew on the river called 911 after finding the body in the water on the Tunica County side of the river near the 687-mile marker.

The body, which the sheriff’s office said was that of an unknown male, was taken to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy. The medical examiner will determine cause of death and identify the person.

Anyone with information on missing persons whom may have been in that area is asked to call the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411.