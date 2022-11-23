Tennessee Valley Authority Awards 750,000 to Memphis Nonprofit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday, November 20, 2022, the Memphis Urban League, an affiliate of the Tennessee Urban League Affiliates, announced a new partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority. TVA awarded Memphis Urban League with $750,000 to support entrepreneurship and business development across Memphis communities.



The award given was part of a three million dollar grant that will support development programs for BIPOC (Black and Indigenous People of Color) over the next three years. These programs are expected to enhance business sustainability and growth. The money will fund workforce training centers, entrepreneurship, and executive leadership programs.



"Our region covers all of Tennessee West of the Tennessee River and all of our Mississippi territory. TVA is dedicated to getting out into the community, learning more about the needs and opportunities, and making a difference. That's public power at work," said Gabe Franceschi, TVA Director of Government & Community Relations for the West Region, during a Memphis Urban League event.



The funds will be distributed over three years at $250,000 per year to support the Memphis Urban League's Business Entrepreneurship Training Accelerator which is a part of their small business accelerator program. This program will train individuals in leadership, business, technical assistance, capacity building, and will help small businesses in government contracting, supplier diversity, coaching, and mentoring.



These funds will also help the relaunch of the Save Our Sons program, which helps African American men, ages 18 to 34, in Memphis and Shelby County. The program provides training in life skills, workforce training, financial literacy, family building, and health and wellness resources.