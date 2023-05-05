TVA releases its own investigation report into Christmas weekend rolling blackouts

The TVA said the power demand on Dec. 23, 2022, was higher than on any other winter day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority released its own investigation report into the rolling blackouts across Tennessee on Christmas weekend.

The report said rain followed by extreme cold weather and wind caused TVA's power-generating sites to stop generating power. TVA said by 9 a.m. on Friday morning, TVA lost 6,705 MW of power generation from coal, gas and independent power producers. That's equivalent to about five million homes.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, TVA said it needed 100% of the power available to TVA, plus an additional 6%.

TVA said on Friday, Dec. 23, rolling blackouts lasted two hours and 12 minutes. On Saturday, Dec. 24, rolling blackouts lasted five hours and 39 minutes.

TVA named three people to a "blue ribbon commission," to "review actions taken before and after Winter Storm Elliott to provide independent perspectives to TVA leadership." TVA said lost around $170 million because of the rolling blackouts that weekend.

"They have one job," said East Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett (R-Knox County). "That's provide energy. And they failed at that."

Burchett said he's disappointed the TVA CEO earns $8 million, while Tennesseans lost power Christmas weekend.

"People don't complain much, but they're starting to complain a whole heck of a lot more when stuff like this happens," Burchett said.

The TVA report said the utility is working to increase resiliency and better forecast the load it would need on certain days.

They said they are working to improve crisis management technology and improve crisis management training.