CORINTH, Miss — Alcorn Sheriff's Office said two teens are missing, and they were last seen in Corinth, MS.

According to the county sheriff's, 17-year-old Danny Seals and 16-year-old Summer Blades went missing on Saturday, July 23.

They were reportedly seen in a 2007 silver Toyota 4-Runner at Mapco gas station on Highway 72 east in Corinth around 10:15 p.m.