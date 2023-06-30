Two arrested for 'chop shop' charges in Whitehaven, Shelby County court documents say

Two drove to the front side of a residence before striking the front bumper of a marked squad car and driving away at a high rate of speed, according to an affidavit

Two 22-year-olds have been charged by police with violation of "chop shop" law after stolen cars were found on a residence in Whitehaven, according to an affidavit from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Jamie Moss now faces that charge, theft of a property between $10,000 and $60,000 and possession of burglary charges.

Ali Diarra faces the chop shop charge as well as two charges of theft of a property between $10,000 to $60,000.

On April 2, a person reported that their black 2018 Nissan 370Z had been stolen, according to the affidavit.

On April 14, the Avis Car Rental Company told police that their red 2022 Dodge Challenger had been stolen, according to the affidavit.

On May 27, a person told police that their brown 2913 Nissan Maxima had been stolen, according to the affidavit.

On June 21, a person told police that their gray 2011 Nissan Maxima had been stolen, according to the affidavit.

One June 29, police officers responded at about 2 p.m. to a call in regards to someone armed that potentially had a stolen vehicle, according to the affidavit. Police were told the vehicle was being "stripped" and that there were multiple men at the residence, according to the affidavit.

The officers saw a red Dodge Challenger that had been disasembled and was parked underneath the carport of the residence when they got there, according to the affidavit. Officers then noticed three men on the rear side of the residence walking back and forth between the Challenger and a gray Nissan Maxima with a broken out rear passenger side window and a gray Dodge Charger that was sitting behind the residence with the engine running, according to the affidavit.

Two of the men saw the officers and "jumped" into the Dodge Charger, according to the affidavit. They drove to the front side of the residence before striking the front bumper of a marked squad car and driving away at a high rate of speed, according to the affidavit.

The third man "unsuccessfully" trued to climb into the rear seat of the Dodge Charger as it was pulling off, according to the affidavit. This man was taken into custody and identified as Ali Diarra, according to the affidavit

After the Charger drove away, officers made contact with the homeowner of the residence, a woman named Jamie Moss, according to the affidavit. Officers said they were granted verbal consent to search the property, according to the affidavit. They said they found the red Dodge Challenger and the gray Nissan Maxima to be stolen locally, according to the affidavit.

While searching the resident, detectives said they discovered the license plate belonging to the Nissan 370Z that was reported stolen, according to the affidavit. The detectives also said they found a pill container in the house that had the victim's name on it, according to the affidavit.

More vehicle parts and accessories that belonged to multiple vehicles were scattered throughout the property, according to the affidavit. Multiple paper documents belonging to Jamie Moss' live-in boyfriend Terrance Newsome were found in the residence, according to the affidavit.

Moss was read her Miranda Rights, which she waived and stated she understood before agreeing to speak with investigators, according to the affidavit.