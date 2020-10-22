Two arrested during protests at AG Barr's visit to Memphis Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are new details on the two people arrested during U.S. Attorney General William Barr's visit to Memphis Wednesday.

Memphis Police said despite commands from officers, Hunter Demster and Quevonna Davis stood in the middle of the road to block cars. They said Davis yelled obscene words at officers and then pushed an officer toward the motorcade. Police said Demster also yelled at officers, and when arrested, he yelled out to the crowd to surround the officers.