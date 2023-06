Police said that they responded to a two-car crash at Covington Pike and Raleigh Lagrange on Friday night.

Officers said they responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. One man was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to Memphis police.

A woman was transported to non-critical condition in Regional One, according to Memphis police.