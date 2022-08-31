x
Car strikes a pole after two-car crash

Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One car struck a pole after a two car accident on Poplar and Auburndale.

Memphis Police Department said they arrived at the scene at 5:22 a.m. Memphis Fire arrived at the scene at 5:14 a.m.

Both MPD and MFD are still on the scene.

Two westbound lanes on Poplar and Auburndale are currently blocked as MLGW works to clear the area and fix damage to the pole. Westbound lanes on Poplar and Evergreen are also blocked. 

Drivers should use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

