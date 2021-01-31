Two children dead after Parkway Village apartment fire

It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children are dead, while another and an adult male were critically injured in a Parkway Village apartment fire.

Fire marshals were called to the 5300 block of Mediterranean Avenue for a fire inside the Pinebrook Pointe Apartments just after 3:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to Memphis Fire Department Lt. Wayne Cooke 1 adult and 3 children were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Hospital authorities later pronounced one male and female child deceased at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

The names and ages of the children have not been announced.