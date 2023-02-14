Two children in non-critical condition after North Memphis home catches fire

After spending an hour getting the fire under control, MFD discovered an estimated total of $111,000 in damages to the structure of the home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children were injured in a fire that blazed through North Memphis, Vollintine area home Monday night.

Memphis Fire Department responded to a house fire located at 2147 Albany Ave. Monday, Feb. 13 at 9:57 p.m. According to MFD, the children suffered non-critical injuries, and both were transported to Le Bonheur with minor burns.

After spending an hour getting the fire under control, MFD discovered an estimated total of $111,000 in damages to the structure of the home and $50,000 in damaged contents inside the home.

MFD said the accidental fire happened after cooking oil was left unattended on the kitchen stove.

Smoke alarms were present in the home, MFD said. No firefighters were injured in the fire.