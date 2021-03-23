Two council members want Memphis to cut ties with Waste Pro for garbage service

The council members plan to introduce a resolution asking the city to cut ties with Waste Pro of Tennessee, over what they said is a lack of sufficient services.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis council members plan to introduce a resolution asking the city to cut ties with Waste Pro of Tennessee, over what they said is a lack of sufficient services in some neighborhoods.

In a news release Tuesday, Councilmen Ford Canale and Chase Carlisle said the Mayor’s Action Center has received more than 2,000 complaints over the last 30 days, and that trash continues to pile up.

The councilmen said they would introduce their resolution April 6th, asking the city to rebid the contract.

Councilmen Ford Canale and Chase Carlisle recognize the City of Memphis has the responsibility of providing services that contribute to the health, safety, and beauty of our city. Since entering into an agreement with Waste Pro of Tennessee, Inc., in July 2019, the citizens of Memphis and especially those in Area E, have expressed the lack of sufficient waste collection services they have received. Over the last 30 days, the Mayor’s Action Center (311) has received over 2,000 complaints and as a result, there is an overload of trash on city streets.

“After months of continuous complaints of trash piles and missed pickups, I have had enough,” Councilman Canale stated. “As a basic function of city government, citizens expect to put their garbage out and for it to be collected, without piling up in their front yard. Waste Pro has come short of fulfilling their contract. The very least we can do is replace Waste Pro with a contractor who can do their job on time, every week! Our citizens of Area E deserve better and I am committed to ensuring citizens get just that! It is time for the City of Memphis to cut all ties with Waste Pro.”

Councilmen Ford Canale and Chase Carlisle find the lack of solid waste collection services intolerable and request the Administration to take bold action similar to 2018 when the City ended its contract with Inland Waste due to poor services.

Councilman Carlisle stated, “We have heard from our citizens and demand action. On Monday afternoon, I informed the administration that we would be bringing this resolution forward. I applaud Mayor Strickland for accepting responsibility for the failures that have occurred in Area E. Waste Pro must be held accountable for its continued lack of adequate services. We look forward to expeditiously working towards a solution that delivers the services our citizens fund and deserve.”

On April 6, 2021, Councilmen Canale and Carlisle will introduce a resolution requesting the Administration terminate and rebid the Waste Pro Contract. The resolution will also request the Administration to evaluate whether Area E should no longer be contracted out to a third-party solid waste collection provider. Councilmen Canale and Carlisle encourage citizens of Area E to continue doing their part by sitting the trash on the curb and filing all complaints with the Mayor’s Action Center (311) as they are very committed and dedicated to a solution that provides sustainable waste collection services for customers in Area E.