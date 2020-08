Intersection closed while MPD investigates fatal wreck.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that killed two people early Thursday morning near the intersection of Lamar and Winchester.

The wreck happened before 7 a.m.

According to MPD, when officers arrive on scene one of the vehicles was on fire. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 8:15 a.m., the intersection was still closed. This is an ongoing investigation.