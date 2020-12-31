Two dead, one injured after triple shooting in North Memphis

Investigators have not released any information about a suspect at this time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead and another is injured after a triple shooting in North Memphis.

Memphis police tweeted that at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, three people were found shot in the 1200 block of Firestone.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

