Two drivers cited after driving through protest in Midtown, sending one woman to hospital

Both drivers were cited and released from the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department says its actively investigating after two cars drove through a protest on Friday night in Midtown.

Two drivers were cited after they drove through a protest after 8:30 p.m. but no arrests were made. One woman was hit by a vehicle and sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Neither individual was cited for hitting a protester.

The first driver, Anthony Marcuzzo, 18-years-old, was cited for not having a driver's license and improper passing in the area of Young and Blythe. The second driver, Beau Albuer, 26-years-old, was cited for disregarding a red light.

Both drivers were cited and released from the scene.

"Although a citation was issued to both individuals regarding these incidents, the cases are not closed. We are still reviewing all evidence and investigating each incident," said MPD spokeswoman Lt. Karen Rudolph.

The fact that both drivers were released did not sit well with the protesters who felt their lives were intentionally and deliberately put in danger.

On the scene, Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer called for the immediate arrest of both drivers after more than 40 protesters were arrested last weekend.

"Our demand right now is that both of the cars and if there was a third one, would be taken to jail as quickly as you would take me if I were standing in the middle of Union. If these kids decided to shutdown every block in this city, they'd be within their rights because when someone tried to run their car in, you let them go. Said there's nothing you can do," said Sawyer.

Sawyer called the response "unacceptable" and demanded an apology from MPD and the city.

"Director Rallings, you owe this city an answer. You owe these children an answer. Mayor Strickland you do too. Find those guys and lock them up the same way you lock us up. Black Lives Matter," she said.

Local 24 News reached out to the mayor's office for comment but was directed to MPD for questions.