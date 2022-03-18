Two firefighters recovering from burns after fighting fire at Cordova condo

The Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire in the 8400 block of Rockcreek Parkway about 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Memphis firefighters are recovering after being burned while battling a condo fire in Cordova Thursday.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire in the 8400 block of Rockcreek Parkway about 10:45 a.m. Thursday. It took them about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Two firefighters were taken to St. Francis-Bartlett in non-critical with burns to their arms and faces. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators said the fire appears to have been accidental in the kitchen. It caused a total of about $65,000 damage.

The Red Cross provided help for one adult in the home.