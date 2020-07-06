Two groups march in honor of George Floyd and others in Downtown Memphis

Many gathered to march in honor of George Floyd killed by a police officer last month and many others killed at the hands of police.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —

Like many others across the nation, two groups spent their Saturday in Downtown Memphis marching and letting their voices be heard in honor of George Floyd and many others killed by police.

Church members with the Temple of Deliverance Church hosted a Heal Our Land march in the church parking lot and headed toward the National Civil Rights Museum.

They then paused to pray at the I Am Man Plaza mural and the MLK reflection park.

Later that afternoon, the group BLIND met at the I Am Man Plaza and let their voices be heard too.

Demonstrators marched with the aunt of Alton Sterling.

Sterling was killed by Baton Rouge police in 2016. Video of his death showed two officers on top of him when one shot him in the chest at close range.