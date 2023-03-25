Two in hospital after mid-day shooting in East Memphis, police say

The suspects drove away in a stolen Infiniti, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at the Eastgate Shopping Center took place near noon on Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded at 12:05 to the location at Park Avenue and White Station. Two victims left the scene and arrived at St. Francis in their own cars, according to MPD.

These two are in non-critical condition, according to MPD.

This is a developing story and ABC24 will update this article as new information becomes available.