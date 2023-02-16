Two hospitalized in critical condition after duplex in Frayser catches fire

One victim suffered from smoke inhalation, and the other victim suffered from critical burns.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were hospitalized after being rescued from a fire that raged through a duplex in Frayser Thursday morning, Feb. 16.

Memphis Fire Department said firefighters arrived at the duplex located at 2983 Elbert Dr. at 1:45 a.m.

While checking for victims inside the burning duplex, firefighters found two men, one who suffered from smoke inhalation, and the other who suffered from critical burns.

Both victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. MFD said no firefighters were injured in the rescue.