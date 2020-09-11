Two injured after several boat fires at the Mud Island marina

The marina and seven boats including a Memphis Fire & Rescue boat were damaged.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured after several boats caught fire at the Mud Island marina Saturday morning.

Memphis Fire Department says the cause of the fire was an electrical problem in the engine of one of the boats docked in the marina.

Authorities say an on-duty fire fighter was burned his hand and a 66-year-old man was burned on his arm. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to recover.

